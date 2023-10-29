Burglar Runs From Cops After Breaking Into Greenport Pharmacy, Police Say

The incident happened at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in Greenport, at the Colonial Drug Store on Front Street, according to Southold Town Police.

Officers were called about a possible break-in and found the suspect, 49-year-old Juan Lopez, of Greenport, inside.

Lopez fled the scene on foot and officers arrested him a short time later.

He was found with money that had been stolen from the pharmacy, police said.

Lopez is charged with the following:

Third-degree burglary

Criminal possession of stolen property

