Burglar Runs From Cops After Breaking Into Greenport Pharmacy, Police Say

An accused burglar is in custody after allegedly breaking into a Long Island pharmacy and then running from police.

<p>A 49-year-old man is accused of breaking into the&nbsp;Colonial Drug Store on Front Street in Greenport on Tuesday, Oct. 24.&nbsp;</p>

The incident happened at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in Greenport, at the Colonial Drug Store on Front Street, according to Southold Town Police.

Officers were called about a possible break-in and found the suspect, 49-year-old Juan Lopez, of Greenport, inside.

Lopez fled the scene on foot and officers arrested him a short time later.

He was found with money that had been stolen from the pharmacy, police said.

Lopez is charged with the following:

  • Third-degree burglary
  • Criminal possession of stolen property

