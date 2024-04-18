The incident happened at around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, in Coram.

An unknown person fired multiple shots into a vehicle located at the intersection of Homestead Drive and Grant Court inside the Homestead Village Apartment Complex, Suffolk County Police said.

A bullet became lodged in the wallet of a man who was inside the vehicle. The man was not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.