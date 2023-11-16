Brookhaven Class Chosen To Perform On 'Good Morning America'

Twenty-two Long Island high school students are headed to Broadway — or, pretty close nearby.

The musical theatre class at Brookhaven’s William Floyd High School was selected to perform on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday, Nov, 27, the school announced.

Led by teacher Berkeley Rousseau, the students will sing in an ensemble for a rendition of “Let It Go” as part of a performance with 2023 Jimmy Awards winner Lauren Marchand celebrating a decade of the beloved Disney film.

Marchand, who is from Jericho, won the national musical theatre award in June for her portrayal of Elsa in the stage version of “Frozen” at Jericho High School.

The class was chosen as part of only 150 students making up the ensemble and were selected after Rousseau submitted a video of the group singing the tune.

Catch the performance on Good Morning America at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 on ABC7.

