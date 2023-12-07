Brentwood Pastor Exploited Kids At Church, Possessed Child Porn: Usao

Twenty-eight-year-old Jose Saez, Jr., who worked as a pastor at a Brentwood church, was arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 6 for his alleged crimes, including possession of child pornography, the United States Attorney’s Office announced.

Saez, who himself is the father of three minor children, was nabbed after conversations with an undercover agent in August 2023, the USAO’s Eastern District of New York Office said.

Using an encrypted messaging service, the pastor allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with minors, as well as the undercover agent.

During said conversations, Saez confessed to the agent that he had abused an infant, that he found his younger victims at “church,” and referred to his “sweet spot” for molesting children as those between the ages of 11 and 15 years old.

A search warrant later found that he owned child pornography.

He was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, Sept. 28 following an online tip reporting Saez.

Saez is charged with:

Sexual exploitation of children;

Coercion and enticement of children;

Distribution of child pornography; and

Possession of child pornography.

If he’s convicted, Saez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years.

Additionally, anyone with information regarding Saez’s alleged sexual exploitations is urged to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 212-384-1000.

