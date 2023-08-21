Brentwood Man's 'Senseless' Killings Of Wife, Daughter Lead To First-Degree Murder Charges: DA

Zanoor Jaffari, age 31, of Brentwood, was indicted on four counts of murder in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Aug. 21, in the killings of his wife Misbah Batool and the couple’s daughter, Aiza.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Jaffari stabbed both victims multiple times inside their Brentwood home on Sunday, July 30.

Suffolk County Police officers arrived to find Batool, age 31, and her daughter unconscious and bleeding from numerous stab wounds.

Both victims later died at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

Jaffari was arrested after being found with blood on his clothes, police said. Detectives also recovered a knife that was allegedly used in the killings.

In court Monday, he was indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of first-degree murder (felony)

Two counts of second-degree murder (felony)

“As alleged, this defendant senselessly took the life of his wife and defenseless two-year-old daughter, leaving both their family and the community devastated,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“Deadly domestic violence typically does not just happen overnight. It escalates over time, and, as seen here, can become lethal.”

Tierney urged victims or witnesses of domestic violence to contact the Suffolk County Police Department to “prevent tragedies like this one.”

Investigators have not speculated on a possible motive in the killings.

Jaffari was ordered held at the Suffolk County jail without bail while his case proceeds.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.