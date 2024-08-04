Brentwood Boy Nabbed For Leaving Scene Of Wyandanch Crash Injuring Central Islip Woman

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 in Wyandanch.

A 2013 Toyota Camry and a 2014 Kia Optima were involved in an initial crash with no injuries at the corner of Patton Avenue and Wellwood Avenue in Wyandanch.

The occupants of the vehicles exited to assess the damage and during that time a 2010 Nissan Rogue traveling westbound on Patton Avenue struck the rear of the stopped Kia and pushed it into the Camry, according to Suffolk County Police.

As a result, a 20-year-old Central Islip woman was pinned between the two vehicles at 1:35 a.m.

The occupants of the Nissan Rouge all fled the scene on foot.

First Precinct officers applied tourniquets to the legs of the Central Islip woman, who was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for the treatment of serious injuries.

Two other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old Brentwood boy, who is not being identified because of his age, was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. at his home and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries.

He was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket into the custody of family and is scheduled to appear at Family Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

