Fair 83°

SHARE

Breaking & Partying: Alcohol-Drinking Burglars Hit Shelter Island Homes, Start Fire In One

Police are seeking tips after a group broke into two Long Island homes to drink alcohol and damage property.

Suffolk County Police are seeking tips after a group broke into two Shelter Island homes and damaged property in April 2023.
Suffolk County Police are seeking tips after a group broke into two Shelter Island homes and damaged property in April 2023. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The Suffolk County break-ins occurred in April 2023 on Shelter Island, in the Silver Beach neighborhood, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said multiple people broke into the homes and started a fire in one, causing significant damage. The other home suffered minor damage.

Alcoholic beverages were stolen from the first home, while the group brought their own drinks and consumed them in the second home.

It was not immediately clear whether the residents were home at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or online.

The organization is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE