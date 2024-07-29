'Breach Of Trust': Ex-Manager Admits Stealing From Residents Of St. James Care Facility

Desiree Etheridge, age 50, of North Carolina, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Monday, July 29.

According to prosecutors, Etheridge worked as a facility manager at Eden II in St. James. As part of her responsibilities, she regularly withdrew cash from residents’ bank accounts to place in their petty cash envelope so they could go shopping.

She admitted that between November 2018 and June 2021 she stole money from the ATM cards of six residents. It was not immediately clear how much money was stolen in total.

Etheridge surrendered to Suffolk County Police in August 2022. In court Monday, she pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

“This case represents a grievous breach of trust. The defendant exploited vulnerable individuals who relied on her for their basic needs and financial management,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“She took advantage of the COVID-19 shutdown, when these residents were already isolated and at risk, to deplete their accounts.

"This guilty plea is a step towards justice for the victims, but it cannot undo the harm caused to these residents who were simply trying to maintain some quality of life during difficult times.”

Etheridge is expected to get between one and three years in prison when she’s sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 29.

