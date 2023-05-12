A Few Clouds 84°

SHARE

31-Year-Old Beats Girlfriend To Death Outside Shirley Skating Rink, Police Say

A 31-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges after allegedly beating his girlfriend to death outside a Long Island skating rink.

A 31-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death outside the Gr8skates skating rink in Shirley on Sunday, May 7.
A 31-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death outside the Gr8skates skating rink in Shirley on Sunday, May 7. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user Daniel Tadevosyan
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Oscar Morocho-Morocho was arrested in Jamaica, Queens on Thursday, May 11, in connection with the death of 34-year-old Ruth Marisel Parra-Martinez, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police say the two were both homeless.

The woman was found beaten to death in Shirley, outside the Gr8skates skating rink on The Green, on Sunday night, May 7.

According to police, Morocho-Morocho repeatedly punched and kicked Parra-Martinez “over a period of time.” He then called 911 to report that she had died from her injuries.

Police found him Thursday afternoon outside a car wash in Jamaica, Queens, and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter.

Investigators did not elaborate on what led up to the alleged beating.

Morocho-Morocho was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, May 12. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE