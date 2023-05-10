Bon Appetit: New Huntington Eatery Introduces Bold Twists On This Classic Dish

Those looking for a savory or sweet snack need to look no further than the new G Taste Crepe Cafe in Huntington, located at 308 New York Avenue.

Tucked away with a brick facade, the charming, French-inspired storefront opened its doors in March of 2023.

In the eight weeks since, it already seems well on its way to being a success.

G Taste’s menu offers six sweet crepe and five savory crepe options, which the owners describe as “made with the freshest ingredients and cooked to perfection.”

Based on the only five-star reviews the creperie has received so far, it seems that any crepe choice will not disappoint.

“The food is delicious we have had both savory and sweet crepes and both were perfect,” wrote Sue R. of Huntington on G Taste’s Yelp page. In addition to being a cozy space that also offers outdoor seating, she said, the cherry on top was that “everyone is very friendly.”

Marie K., also of Huntington, echoed the remarks.

“'I’ve been three times and each time I've had an awesome crepe,” she said.

G Taste offers unique iterations of the classic French fare, such as its shawarma crepe, featuring pork, red onions, mayo, lettuce, and sriracha, and shkmeruli crepes, which are stuffed with chicken, tarragon, and a house-made creamy garlic sauce.

Diners who are seeking an after-dinner dessert may enjoy the matcha crepe, tiramisu crepe, or the more classic strawberry and Nutella-filled crepe.

“The best crepe we've ever eaten! We thoroughly enjoyed the fresh berry crepe with its deliciously creamy filling,” wrote North Carolinian Laura M.

“Seek out G Taste Crepe Cafe... you'll be glad you did!”

G Taste is open seven days a week. For more information, click here.

