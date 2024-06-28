Fair 72°

Bomb Threat At Southampton Court Came From Outside US

Police are continuing to investigate a bomb threat sent to a Long Island courthouse.

The Southampton Town Justice Court faced a bomb threat on Thursday, June 27, police said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Unsplash via scottrodgerson
Sophie Grieser
It happened at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 in Southampton.

According to local police, the Southampton Town Justice Court received multiple emails regarding a bomb threat.

The threats prompted officers, detectives, and K-9 units to check the court and surrounding areas, which determined the area to be clear.

Investigators said the email may have originated from outside the United States and is not linked to the Southampton Court.

However, police said the investigation will remain ongoing. 

