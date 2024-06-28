It happened at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 in Southampton.

According to local police, the Southampton Town Justice Court received multiple emails regarding a bomb threat.

The threats prompted officers, detectives, and K-9 units to check the court and surrounding areas, which determined the area to be clear.

Investigators said the email may have originated from outside the United States and is not linked to the Southampton Court.

However, police said the investigation will remain ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.