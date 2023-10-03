'Blight On Community' Sayville Motel That Housed Alleged Sex, Drug Trafficking Ring Sold

The Sayville Motor Lodge, located in Sayville on Sunrise Highway, was sold to another company, the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District announced Tuesday, Oct. 3.

US District Judge Joanna Seybert approved the sale for $2 million, with the payment from the state’s proceeds going to prior lenders on the property.

The remaining proceeds will be forfeited to the government, which will seek to have the funds given to victims of the alleged trafficking.

“As a result of this sale, the Sayville Motor Lodge is no longer ground zero of an insidious money-maker for prostitution and narcotics trafficking, and a blight on the surrounding community,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“Instead, the property will be repurposed by its new owner for the benefit of the residents of Long Island.”

In November 2022, police arrested several relatives who have owned the motel since 1984, including husband and wife Narendarakuma and Shardaben Dadarwala.

According to the FBI, the couple and several employees “looked the other way” while pimps trafficked people in their motel for years, including at least one minor.

They also warned traffickers and women engaged in prostitution when police were on the property, prosecutors said.

"More egregiously, we allege they took money from those pimps and drug dealers, who beat and abused the women involved in front of them,” said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll.

They also allowed customers to use drugs, including heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, in plain view and in motel rooms, prosecutors said.

“As alleged, the defendants made the Sayville Motor Lodge a money-making refuge for prostitution and narcotics trafficking, and a blight on the surrounding community,” Breon said in an indictment unsealed in federal court in Central Islip in November 2022.

The following defendants are charged with sex trafficking conspiracy and managing a drug premises:

Narendarakuma Dadarwala aka “Pa,” age 77, of Sayville

Shardaben Dadarwala aka “Ma,” age 70, of Sayville

Timothy Bullen aka “Trouble,” age 36, of Bay Shore

Michael Johnson aka “Wise,” age 34, of Selbyville

Jigar Dadarwala aka “Cobra,” age 45, of Sayville

Ashokbhai Patel, age 59, of Omaha, Nebraska

A trial date has not been set.

