Best Lobster Roll Found At This Amagansett Eatery, Voters Declare

“This is where summer begins.”

The Lobster Roll Restaurant, affectionately known simply as “Lunch”, was declared by the community as serving up the best lobster roll for the fifth year in a row, according to the 2023 Bethpage Best of Long Island awards.

The shack, located at 1980 Montauk Highway in Amagansett, was first purchased in 1965 by a father-son duo. It was dubbed “Lunch” by locals and travelers reading the retro-style sign out front.

Serving up fresh seafood amidst a backdrop of umbrellas, sand dunes, and summery flowers, the eatery is perhaps most known for its lobster dishes, including the winning lobster roll loved by diners near and far.

“The best lobster roll we had all trip,” wrote Yelp reviewer Tu-Quyen P. from California.

The sandwich has “tons of hot butter, generous portions of lobster meat, and yummy cole slaw.”

Even though Tu-Quyen did not like the fries, the quality of the lobster roll and the seafood bisque still led to a glowing five-star review.

Jennifer H. of Reading, Pennsylvania, also left a five-star review for Lunch, which she calls a “treasure.”

“Seriously Good!” she wrote. Highlights for her included the seafood nachos – “Unique take on nachos & great way to kick off meal” – and the fish and chips (“blew any version in Hamptons or elsewhere out of the water.”), as well as the lobster roll.

In addition to the multiple seafood options, Lunch offers options for those who don’t have their sea legs, such as burgers, chicken breasts, and even gluten-free and vegetarian options.

“Everything tasted freshly made,” wrote reviewer Michael H. of New Hyde Park, New York on Yelp. “Three of us had the lobster roll salad and one order of crab cakes. They don't spare you on portion size either.”

“You can't find a more perfect spot to eat on a summer day.”

The Amagansett location of The Lobster Roll is open Wednesday through Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and to see hours for the Southampton location, click here.

