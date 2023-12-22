'Best Foodie Spot' Found At This Northport Restaurant, Online Reviewers Say

Maroni Cuisine, located in Northport at 18 Woodbine Avenue, garnered the most recommendations in a post on the Long Island Restaurant Group Facebook page asking where to find the “best foodie spot on Long Island.”

“I’m thinking tasting menu or unique experience,” Patty Ann, of Babylon, said in her post Saturday, Dec. 16.

Nearly 150 of her fellow foodies came to Ann’s aid, offering up their favorite Long Island dining spots offering up that something extra.

Of course, there were a few wisecrackers in the comments, including Jordan Hoffman, of Bayside, who initially enticed Ann by asking if she wanted to eat in a castle.

“I’m listening,” she replied.

“White Castle,” Hoffman quipped.

Most, however, took the request seriously with Maroni receiving 10 shoutouts.

“The food is delicious,” Erica Troiano, of Melville, said. “The staff is amazing and it is an overall wonderful experience.”

Opened in 2001 by husband and wife Michael and Maria Maroni, the Italian restaurant uses a tasting menu format featuring a collection of several dishes that are served in smaller portions.

Its 32-seat dining room is decorated with rock-and-roll memorabilia, including autographed guitars and framed records, a tribute to Michael Maroni, who died in March 2019.

“Unlimited wine, and the experience of our chef’s tasting, leaves you feeling surprised, delighted, and full,” reads its website.

“The bustling kitchen and staff present several courses of food that fill the room with the aroma of garlic, meat, and seafood while your wine glass is always full.”

Among the restaurant’s most popular dishes, according to Yelp, are the Kobe beef cheeseburgers, shrimp scampi, chicken Milanese, and baked clams oreganata.

“Maroni is one of our go-to places for a special dinner,” Meghan F., of Farmingdale, said on Yelp. “Highlights are always the million dollar potato chip, lobster bisque (we always take a quart home with us), the kobe beef slides, and the gummy bear spare rib.”

Maroni Cuisine is open Wednesday through Saturday with locations in Northport and Southold.

Find out more on its website.

