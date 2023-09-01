‘Best BBQ Since Texas’ Found At This Smithtown Restaurant, Foodie Says

Gigi Gallagher was so impressed after a recent visit to Big Belly Que, located in Smithtown at 863 West Jericho Turnpike, that she just had to share the experience with her fellow foodies on social media.

“Best BBQ we’ve had since Texas,” she wrote on the Long Island Foodies Facebook group. “The chef and front ladies were very nice and welcoming!”

Gallagher added that her favorites were the brisket, beans, and cornbread.

Founded in 2020 by Chris Emanuelo, Big Belly Que bills itself as a full-service barbecue restaurant, serving up a mouth-watering selection of grilling staples like brisket, ribs, pulled pork, burgers, and even burritos and quesadillas.

Emanuelo decided to open a brick-and-mortar location with co-founders Matt and Patrick after running a successful catering business for six years, according to the restaurant’s Yelp page.

“With their knowledge of cooking and passion for barbecue, Big Belly Que will blow your mind with their BBQ Mexican fusion,” they said.

Among its most popular dishes, according to Yelp, is the Ultimate BBQ Burger, made with brisket, pulled pork, onion rings, cheddar cheese, and bacon covered in barbecue sauce and served on a brioche bun.

“Something that only the barbecue gods could come up with,” reads one review.

“One of my faves,” another commenter said of the restaurant on Facebook. “I’m addicted to their broccoli sautéed with garlic and oil. Their mac and cheese is pretty good as well.”

Big Belly Que is open Wednesday through Sunday. Find out more on its website.

