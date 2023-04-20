Best Bar: Summer Vacation Starts Early At This Patchogue Rooftop Eatery

Patchogue rum bar RHUM, located on 13 East Main Street, has taken the title for “Best Rooftop Bar” for the third year in a row, according to Bethpage’s 2023 Best of Long Island awards.

Established in 2016, the eatery’s Caribbean-inspired menu is sure to put a little sun into visitor’s days, and its rooftop bar is the perfect place to sip the popular rum punch, a passionfruit piña colada, or bottomless brunch mimosas.

During happy hour, many of the drinks are half off.

Of course, one cannot ignore the star of the show: RHUM’s rooftop.

Decked out with swings and hanging flower baskets, the RHUM rooftop provides a relaxed and fun atmosphere for visitors over the spring and summer.

During the winter months, RHUM puts what it calls “heated igloos” up on the roof - that way, diners can enjoy the rooftop vibes without feeling the cold Northeast air.

“One of the coolest places located in Suffolk County in my opinion,” wrote Genna C. of Buffalo on the restaurant’s Yelp page. “The Rum Punch is so good and dangerously tasty for an alcoholic drink!

In addition to its tropical cocktails, RHUM’s food menu boasts many different island-inspired dishes, such as Dominican ribs, duck empanadas, and jerk chicken tacos.

“The décor is great, and paired with the food and drinks, it reminds you of being on vacation somewhere far away from Long Island,” wrote Rob M. of Patchogue. “I have yet to have a bad meal at this place.”

With over 400 five-star reviews on Yelp, it’s safe to assume that the food tastes just as good as RHUM’s drinks.

“Two words! JERK CHICKEN,” Judi D. of Brooklyn exclaimed on Yelp.

“I'm still dreaming of this dish. Served on shrimp risotto the chicken melted in your mouth.

That's it.... I'm going back tomorrow.”

RHUM is open daily starting at 11 a.m. For more information, and to check out RHUM’s rooftop, click here.

