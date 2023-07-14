Beloved Coram Eatery Unexpectedly Closes

On Friday, July 14, La Bonita in Coram announced online that it is no longer in business, putting to end swirling rumors about what was happening with the popular Mexican spot.

“Unfortunately, La Bonita is permanently closed,” Steve Salazar wrote in a post shared on both the Long Island Food & Drink (LIFD) and the restaurant’s social media pages.

"The partners are retiring from the business and extend their heartfelt thank you for supporting this restaurant."

Salazar, who is one of the co-owners of the modern Mexican restaurant, thanked the community for choosing to spend some of their most special moments at their eatery.

“You showed us the true meaning of family and we will treasure that always.”

The announcement comes after much speculation on the LIFD page, which has over 44 thousand members.

“Does anyone know what's going on at La Bonita in Coram? They have been closed for a couple of weeks now,” wrote member Pat E. Hunter-Serra on Tuesday, July 4.

Commenters debated, with some saying the restaurant was closed for vacation and others speculating that there were issues with the staff. One person even commented on an older post of Salazar's asking if everything was okay.

Before the official announcement came on June 14, LIFD admin Dena Burkhardt Pontillo calmed rumors by announcing that the owners and staff were, in fact, alright, and that more news would come soon.

One commenter hoped that the business would be relocating – however, the announcement of the permanent closure soon came, putting that hope to rest.

It appears that, though the news was less-than-happy for fans of La Bonita, all may not be lost.

In Salazar’s post, he wrote:

“Although the partners have moved on Steve continues with the desire to serve the community and is looking for an opportunity to eventually get into it again. If that occurs we hope you will show up with the same enthusiasm you did for La Bonita. Hopefully, it will be sooner than later but we’ll see you soon amigos!!!”

It may be unclear what is going to happen next, but what remains very clear is La Bonita’s lasting impact on diners across Long Island.

“Not only was the food delicious, but we especially loved the warm welcome & laughs [shared] at your tables,” Paula Donnolo commented on the closing announcement. “You were there during our special happy moments & while we celebrated the sad ones too.”

“Wonderful dining there,” commenter Mark Visser agreed, adding that La Bonita “will be missed greatly.”

