Bellport Man Accused Of Leaving Scene Of East Patchogue Crash That Injured 6

The crash took place in East Patchogue around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at the intersection of Americus Avenue and Brookhaven Avenue.

According to Suffolk County Police, Felix Cortes was driving a 1998 GMC box truck eastbound on Brookhaven Avenue when the vehicle was struck by a 2022 Dodge Charger that was traveling southbound.

The impact of the crash caused the GMC to overturn, ejecting Cortes and two passengers, Travis Soto Rudgers and Janisse Cortes, from the vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge, Dayquan Rivera, and a passenger, Brandon Bermudez, fled the scene, police said.

Another passenger of the Dodge, Trayquan Brame, remained at the scene.

Cortes, age 33, of North Bellport, was airlifted via police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His daughter, Janisse Cortes, age 8, was airlifted to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Rudgers, age 40, of North Bellport, and Brame, age 23, of Patchogue, were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they located Rivera, age 24, and Bermudez, age 22, both of Bellport, at Long Island Community Hospital where they were being treated for minor injuries.

Rivera was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an incident with personal injury.

He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

