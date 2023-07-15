Bellport Dealer Who Sold Heroin, Cocaine To Suffolk County Cop Gets Decades In Prison

Johnnie Funderburke, age 38, of Bellport, was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, July 13.

It came after a jury found him guilty on over a dozen drug and weapons charges in June 2023.

According to prosecutors, Funderburke sold heroin to an undercover detective from the Suffolk County Police Department in June 2021.

He later sold heroin and cocaine to the same undercover detective on two other occasions.

In July 2021, police executed a search warrant at his Bellport home, where they uncovered fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and amphetamine, prosecutors said.

Investigators also found two digital scales, a loaded 9mm handgun, and cash.

On Monday, June 12, jurors found Funderburke guilty on the following counts:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Five counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

“This previously convicted violent felon decided to deal drugs and possess a loaded gun. As a result of that choice, he will now go to prison which will make our streets safer,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said.

“We will not allow violent felons to push drugs into our streets and neighborhoods in Suffolk County without severe repercussions.”

Funderburke’s criminal history includes felony convictions for attempted robbery and weapons charges from 2007 and 2011.

