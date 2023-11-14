Beheaded Chicken, Goat Head Found At Middle Island Cemeteries; Reward Offered For Answers

The first incident was reported on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Middle Island’s Union Cemetery, located on Middle Country Road.

A man was walking his dog near the cemetery’s entrance when he found a bag containing a beheaded chicken and chunks of coconut, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.

Detectives responded to the cemetery and found a variety of fruits, vegetables, and candles, along with the skeletal remains of a goat head.

Their theory is that the items were part of an animal sacrifice involving the killing and offering of an animal as part of a religious ritual.

Wednesday’s discovery came weeks after the organization responded to the same cemetery for another grisly find.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, SPCA detectives found the remains of a beheaded chicken, a black rooster, and a white dove that had been placed in a circular pattern.

Detectives described the scene as a “ritualistic sacrifice.”

Two decapitated chickens were also found in front of a headstone at Coram’s Old Baptist Cemetery in August 2023, according to the organization.

The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for what it described as the “barbaric act of animal cruelty.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the organization at 631-382-7722.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.