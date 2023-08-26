Bayport Man Sold Fake Oxy Pills, Leading To Overdoses, Death: DA

Anthony Trimboli, age 34 of Bayport, was arraigned on Friday, Aug. 25 on charges relating to the illegal sale of counterfeit pills, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced.

The investigation against Trimboli alleges that on Tuesday, Jan. 31, he sold pills out of his home to a 33-year-old man who thought they were oxycodone pills.

However, they were actually laced with fentanyl, the DA’s Office claimed.

Immediately after ingesting one of the pills, the man suffered an overdose that left him with physical permanent damage.

Then, on Saturday, Feb. 4, Trimboli is accused of selling fake oxycodone and Xanax to a 40-year-old Centereach woman.

She also had suffered an immediate overdose after taking the pills.

At Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was treated, the DA’s Office said that doctors found a lethal amount of fentanyl in her blood.

She did not regain consciousness and died at the hospital.

A long-term investigation into Trimboli resulted in him purportedly selling these substances to undercover cops.

Detectives also found a number of items during a search of his residence, which he shared with alleged Bayport supplier Matthew Familia, age 40, including a cell phone used for scheduling distribution of the illicit substances, a cache of the counterfeits, and an unregistered gun.

In all, Trimboli is charged with the following felony charges:

Criminal sale of a controlled substance, four counts;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, four counts;

Attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, three counts; and

Attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts.

He is due back in court on Thursday, Sept. 28.

