Bay Shore Man Driving Drunk Crashes SUV With 2 Kids On Board In Hauppauge, Police Say

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 in Hauppauge.

Peters Aiyeybomwan, age 43, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder on Express Drive North, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the left guardrail, overturning the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The Safe-T Team responded and arrested the driver.

Aiyeybomwan was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law),

Two counts of driving while intoxicated,

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The two children were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries and released to a family member.

Aiyeybomwan was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.