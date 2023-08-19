Mostly Cloudy 75°

Bay Shore Man Driving Drunk Crashes SUV With 2 Kids On Board In Hauppauge, Police Say

A local man has been charged with driving drunk with two young children in his SUV overturned on a Long Island roadway.

Joe Lombardi
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 in Hauppauge.

Peters Aiyeybomwan, age 43, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder on Express Drive North, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the left guardrail, overturning the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said. 

The Safe-T Team responded and arrested the driver.

Aiyeybomwan was charged with:

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law), 
  • Two counts of driving while intoxicated, 
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The two children were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries and released to a family member.

Aiyeybomwan was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 19. 

