Bank Robbery: Suspect On Run After Incident At Central Islip Branch

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, in Central Islip, at the Bethpage Federal Credit Union branch located on South Research Place.

According to Suffolk County Police, the suspect entered the bank and passed the teller a note demanding cash.

The teller complied and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.

Police described the man as having dark skin and approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall. He was wearing sweatpants, a plaid hooded sweatshirt, and a medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6555.

