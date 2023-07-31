Bank Robberies: Helmet-Wearing Woman, Husband Charged In Spree At Suffolk County Branches

Joseph Hill, age 40, and Stephanie Demola, age 34, both of Moriches, were indicted on robbery and other charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, July 28, and Monday, July 31, respectively.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s office, the duo robbed three banks between Monday, July 10 and Thursday, July 13 - a Chase Bank in Yaphank, a TD Bank in Lake Ronkonkoma, and a Webster Bank in Patchogue.

They arrived at each branch on a motorcycle before Demola walked inside wearing a helmet and gave the tellers a “threatening” note demanding money, prosecutors said.

On one occasion, she allegedly showed the teller what appeared to be a bomb.

After each robbery, Demola and Hill fled on a motorcycle, at times speeding over 150 miles per hour, prosecutors said.

No employees or customers were injured during the incidents.

Altogether, the couple is accused of making off with $3,500.

Hill and Demola were arrested on Monday, July 17. They are each charged with the following:

Two counts of robbery (felony)

Attempted robbery (felony)

Placing a false bomb or hazardous substance (felony)

Grand larceny (felony)

Hill and Demola are each being held at the Suffolk County jail. They are due back in court in late August 2023.

