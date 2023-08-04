Attempted Murder: Husband Admits Beating, Choking Wife Unconscious Inside Lake Grove Home

The 45-year-old Lake Grove resident, who prosecutors are not naming in order to protect the victim’s identity, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s office, the victim was awakened at around 2:30 a.m. on May 22, 2022, when the defendant turned the bedroom lights on.

When the victim asked the man what he was doing, he became enraged and dragged her out of bed and into the bathtub, choking her until she lost consciousness.

The commotion was overheard by the couple’s 17-year-old daughter who tried to help her mother but was locked out of the bathroom.

The man then dragged his wife into the kitchen where he held her up by her neck and repeatedly banged her head into the cabinets and countertop, according to prosecutors.

Throughout the attack, the couple’s daughter begged her father to stop. She tried calling 911 but he grabbed her phone and broke it.

The man then continued beating the victim, holding her by the neck and throwing her across the living room.

At one point, the woman made her way into the basement but the man chased after her, grabbing her neck and slamming her into a wall.

When she fell to the ground, he grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly bashed her head into the cement floor as she went in and out of consciousness, prosecutors said.

Finally, the woman and her daughter were able to run from the house and make their way to a neighbor’s home where they called the police.

When officers arrived, the defendant barricaded himself inside the home for five hours before he was finally arrested.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered she had multiple skull fractures, loss of hearing in her right ear, and bruising across her body.

“This defendant directed his violent rage in a horrific torrent of domestic violence,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney. “Thankfully, the victim and their daughter were able to escape the defendant and their home before this terrible night ended in the victim’s death.”

In court Wednesday, the man pleaded guilty to the following:

Attempted murder (felony)

Two counts of assault (felony)

Two counts of strangulation (felony)

Criminal mischief (misdemeanor)

Criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)

Two counts of criminal contempt (misdemeanor)

He is scheduled to appear back in court for sentencing on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

