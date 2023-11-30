Armed Robber Steals $20K From Riverhead Business

The incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Riverhead, at the Latinos Multiservices on East Main Street.

Riverhead Town Police said an employee called 911 saying a man had entered the business armed with a handgun and forcibly stole approximately $20,000.

He was last seen fleeing the store heading west toward a nearby parking lot.

No customers or employees were injured during the robbery.

Police described the suspect as dressed in blue and green pants, a black outer garment, a ski mask, and a black hat.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

