Armed Robber Hits Southampton Convenience Store, Flees With Cash, Cigarettes

The incident happened at a Speedway Gas station in Southampton, located on County Road 39, on Friday, Sept. 8. Southampton Town Police reported it Monday, Oct. 9.

Multiple agencies responded to the store shortly before 11 p.m. after receiving a panic alarm notification.

An employee told officers that a man had walked in and robbed them at gunpoint.

The suspect grabbed an unknown amount of cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

Neither the employee nor a customer inside at the time were injured.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-702-2230 or email the agency at this address.

