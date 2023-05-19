Ariana Grande's Ex-BF, Centereach Dance Instructor, Sexted With Underage Students, Police Say

Long Island’s Jordan Viscomi, age 30, of Centereach, was arrested Wednesday, May 17, according to Suffolk County Police.

Viscomi is a dance instructor at David Sanders Dance Dynamics, located on Sunrise Highway in Oakdale.

According to investigators, he met and befriended two girls, ages 15 and 16, while they were dance students there.

Over three days in April 2023, Viscomi engaged in live video chats and text messages with the teens, and exchanged sexual content with them, police said.

Following an investigation, Viscomi was arrested on the following charges:

Six counts of use of a child in a sexual performance

Four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child

Four counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors

Two counts of second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

He was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, May 18.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Viscomi to contact the agency at 631-854-8552.

Viscomi was once a backup dancer for Grande, and the two dated from 2011 to 2012.

