Are You The Lucky One? $40K Lotto Ticket Sold At Lindenhurst Store

A Take 5 winning ticket, worth over $40,000, was sold in Lindenhurst for the Friday, July 28 evening drawing, the New York Lottery announced.

The ticket, worth $40,476.50, was sold at Balinder, located at 76 West Montauk Highway.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39, with two televised drawings at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery draw game prizes can be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion to help support education in New York State during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to lottery officials, and is the most profitable lottery in North America.

