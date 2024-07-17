Mostly Cloudy 78°

Apparent Drowning Victim Pulled From Great South Bay In Shirley

A man pulled from the water on Long Island died from an apparent drowning.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers aboard Marine Mike responded to the Great South Bay at Fire Island National Seashore in Shirley, just west of Smith Point Bridge, at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. 

They were alerted by a 911 call reporting that a man's body had been seen in the water.

Officers removed the man from the water, and he was pronounced dead.

The man, who is believed to have drowned, has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

It was the second drowning in Shirley in three days.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, good Samaritans pulled an unresponsive man from the water at Outer Beach at Smith Point County Park.

The man, Michael Petruzzo, age 64, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead. Police say he was undomiciled.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the latest incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392. 

