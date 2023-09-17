Animal Cruelty: Dog Dies After Being Left In Crate 6 Days By Huntington Station Woman, Cops Say

Kiswanda Franklin, age 33, of Huntington Station, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said Franklin left her three-pound Yorkshire Terrier-Maltese mix in a crate inside her East Pulaski Road apartment for six days beginning on Friday, July 14.

The animal did not have adequate ventilation, police said. When Franklin returned, the dog was dead.

Neighbors later called 911 reporting a dead dog covered in feces that was inside a crate outside the woman’s home.

Franklin is charged with one count of animal cruelty. She was issued an appearance ticket and released from custody.

