Angry Driver Intentionally Mowed Down Employees Outside North Bellport School, DA Says

Josef McLorrain, age 22, of Brooklyn, was indicted on attempted murder and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Prosecutors said McLorrain was driving a Mazda SUV in the parking lot of Eastern Suffolk BOCES’ Bellport Academic Center, located on Martha Avenue, on the morning of Monday, June 24.

At around 8:30 a.m., he accelerated his vehicle toward a group of five employees who were walking in the parking lot, striking two of them, according to prosecutors. He then fled the scene.

A 31-year-old Coram man was hospitalized with serious injuries while a 41-year-old woman from Ronkonkoma suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“The large size, speed, and mass of vehicles make them capable of causing significant injury or death to pedestrians, even with minimal contact,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney. “Vehicular violence will not be tolerated in Suffolk County.”

In court Wednesday, McLorrain was indicted on the following counts:

Two counts of attempted murder in the second degree

Two counts of assault in the second degree

Two counts of attempted assault in the first degree

He was held at the Suffolk County jail on a $250,000 bond.

