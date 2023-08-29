Ambush Stabbing: 24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Attack At Smithtown Park

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in Smithtown at Millers Pond County Park, located on Maple Avenue.

Suffolk County Police said the victim, a Bay Shore resident, went to the park after agreeing to meet a woman he had met on social media two days earlier.

He was sitting in his car alone when four men wearing bandanas approached and one of them broke his windshield.

Another man pointed a gun and ordered him out of the vehicle, police said.

When he got out of the car, the victim was assaulted and stabbed.

The suspects, described as Hispanic, fled into nearby woods. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether police believe the victim was set up by the woman or was randomly attacked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

