Brandon Ragusa, age 29, was last seen at around 7 p.m. Sunday, April 21, in the hamlet of Melville on Elderwood Lane.

Suffolk County Police said he is considered a vulnerable adult who suffers from schizophrenia and is believed to be suicidal. He may have traveled to the Queens area.

Ragusa wears glasses and was last seen donning a gray sweatshirt, collared shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8218 or call 911.

