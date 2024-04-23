Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

Suffolk County Police Looking For Brandon Ragusa Of Melville

Police are sounding the alarm over a Long Island man who has been missing for two days.

Brandon Ragusa.&nbsp;

Brandon Ragusa. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Brandon Ragusa, age 29, was last seen at around 7 p.m. Sunday, April 21, in the hamlet of Melville on Elderwood Lane.

Suffolk County Police said he is considered a vulnerable adult who suffers from schizophrenia and is believed to be suicidal. He may have traveled to the Queens area.

Ragusa wears glasses and was last seen donning a gray sweatshirt, collared shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8218 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE