Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Alert Issued For 20-Year-Old Mastic Man Missing Over Week

Authorities are seeking tips in the search for a 20-year-old Long Island man who has been missing for over a week.

Ashton Treadwell, age 20, was last seen leaving his Mastic home, located on the Poospatuck Reservation, at around 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
Ashton Treadwell, age 20, was last seen leaving his Mastic home, located on the Poospatuck Reservation, at around 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department/Google Maps
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Ashton Treadwell was last seen leaving his Mastic home, located on the Poospatuck Reservation, at around 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, according to Suffolk County Police.

He was reported missing the following day.

Treadwell is a Black man, approximately 6-feet-1-inch tall and 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-8752 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE