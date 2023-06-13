Alert Issued For 20-Year-Old Mastic Man Missing Over Week

Ashton Treadwell was last seen leaving his Mastic home, located on the Poospatuck Reservation, at around 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, according to Suffolk County Police.

He was reported missing the following day.

Treadwell is a Black man, approximately 6-feet-1-inch tall and 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-8752 or call 911.

