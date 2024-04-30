Joseph Cawley, age 37, was arrested at his Ridge home on Monday, April 29, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police.

According to investigators, a Shirley man reached out to the agency saying he had paid Cawley for an auto insurance policy on Saturday, March 16, but never received any identification cards for the policy.

In all, the man paid more than $1,550 for a policy that did not exist.

Cawley, who works as an independent insurance broker, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of a similar scam to call 631-852-8752.

