After Hitting 3 Pedestrians In Patchogue, Driver Flees Scene, Police Say

The crash happened at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, in Patchogue, near East Main Street and Phyllis Drive.

According to Suffolk County Police, two people were standing near a Honda after being involved in a crash when a third person, not involved in the wreck, approached the scene to check on them.

Moments later, a compact SUV driven by Diego Torres slammed into the Honda, hitting all three people, according to police. Torres allegedly then fled the scene heading eastbound on Main Street.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Torres, of Medford, was finally arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 16, on suspicion of the following:

Three counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident

Reckless endangerment

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

He was issued an appearance to First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.