Advisory Issued For 58 Suffolk County Beaches Due To High Bacteria Levels

On Saturday, July 13, the Suffolk County Police Department announced that three beaches were closed and an additional 55 were under an advisory against bathing.

The advisory will last until noon on Sunday, July 14.

Officials said that the decision is based on the potential bacteria levels at these beaches, which currently exceed New York State standards due to the recent rainfall in the area.

The beaches under advisory are located in areas that have seen stormwater runoff from watersheds or adjacent tributaries but are enclosed embayments that have limited tidal flushing, allowing bacteria to build up.

Amityville Village Beach, Tanner Park, and Ronkonkoma Beach are closed.

Some of the over 50 beaches that have had advisories issued include:

Shoreham Beach;

Bayview Beach;

Crescent Beach;

West Islip Beach;

Long Beach; and

Huntington Beach Community Association Beach.

Health officials recommended that two tidal flushing cycles occur in the area before the ban is lifted — a process that usually takes 24 hours.

The Health Department explained that if samples reveal elevated bacteria levels beyond the 24-hour period, the ban could remain in place longer.

For the full list of affected beaches, click here.

