Accused Cop Shooter Charged With Attempted Murder For 'Senseless' Attack On Suffolk Officer

Janell Funderburke, age 20, of Coram, was formally arraigned on over a dozen criminal charges, including aggravated attempted murder, in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, May 25.

Suffolk County Police officers were surveilling Funderburke’s Coram home, located on Homestead Drive near Norfleet Lane, as part of an armed robbery investigation on Thursday, May 11, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

Officer Michael Lafauci spotted him walking a short distance away from the home and pulled alongside him in his unmarked police vehicle.

Funderburke reportedly took off running and Lafauci chased after him on foot, identifying himself as a police officer and ordering the man to show his hands.

Seconds later, Funderburke turned around and fired two shots toward Lafauci, hitting him in his upper right thigh, according to prosecutors.

Funderburke then continued running toward his home. He was arrested a short time later.

Lafauci, a six-year veteran of the department and father of an infant, later underwent emergency surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was released one week after the shooting.

A search of Funderburke’s home later turned up the same loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine that was used in the shooting, along with fentanyl and the controlled substance carisoprodol, according to prosecutors.

“This case is a stark reminder of the serious dangers our police officers face on a daily basis,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“While I am grateful that Police Officer Lafauci is finally at home recovering from his injuries, my office is committed to ensuring that the individual responsible for this brazen and senseless act is held responsible.”

According to police, Funderburke is a member of the Bloods street gang and has had “several contacts with police,” including an arrest for criminal possession of a weapon in August 2022.

In court Thursday, Funderburke was arraigned on the following charges:

One count of attempted aggravated murder (felony)

One count of first-degree assault (felony)

One count of first-degree robbery (robbery)

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

One count of second-degree assault (felony)

One count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

One count of criminal possession of a firearm (felony)

One count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

A judge ordered him jailed without bail. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, June 12.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison, plus an additional 25 years for the alleged robbery.

