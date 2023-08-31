'Absolutely Delicious' Restaurant Opens New Location In Calverton

A Wing Away Kitchen, owned by husband and wife duo Anthony and Stefanie Marengo, opened up its second storefront location in Calverton in early August 2023, located at 4490 Middle Country Road.

The eatery, which originally started as a food truck, recently announced that it closed its Plainview location in Coliseum Kitchen, making the new Calverton storefront the only physical spot on Long Island to get A Wing Away's delicious chicken dishes.

In the first few weeks of the Calverton location opening, the chicken shop has already garnered a five out of five rating on its Yelp page.

As implied by its name, A Wing Away serves up a list of nearly a dozen types of chicken wings, many with unique flavors such as maple jerk and “Everything But The Bagel,” which comes with a scallion cream cheese-inspired sauce.

“It was one of the best experiences we have had in a long time,” wrote Facebook user Kimmy Summer Burst in a post on the Long Island Food & Drink page.

Her family tried a variety of dishes, including the garlic parmesan wings and the chicken and rice bowl.

She said it was “worth every penny of the money we spent!!”

Kimmy’s family also had “The Marshel Clucker” and “Wings McGee” sandwiches, which both include bacon, cheese, and a sauce (BBQ ranch for the “Clucker,” smoked maple mayonnaise for the “McGee”).

These are just two of A Wing Away’s many sandwich options.

Though the flavors range from “Lobstah B.L.T.,” “Scarface McReuban,” “Limp Brizket,” and more, what the sandwiches share are their size and tastiness.

Kimmy wrote that everyone in her family found their food “delicious and so filling that neither one of us could finish” – not even her “bottomless pit” son.

“We all have leftovers for dinner tonight…[we’ll] definitely be back and will invite others to try it.”

To finish off meals, customers are able to indulge in a sweet treat (or take it to go, if they’re stuffed).

Mary Gorman, who is a part of the Long Island Restaurant Group on Facebook, wrote that her son had funnel cake wings with bacon and fried rainbow cookies for dessert – and “both items were off the chain delicious.”

In a review, fellow Facebook user Jessica Renee similarly praised the new location.

“Every single thing we tasted was absolutely delicious, and the owners were friendly, accommodating and delightful,” she said.

“We are so happy to welcome this awesome establishment to our community!”

A Wing Away Kitchen in Calverton is open daily, and the company plans to open its next location in Islip Terrace. For more information, click here.

