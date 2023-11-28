$9K Crime Spree Including Catalytic Converter Thefts Nets Shirley Man Prison Time

Blaise Marckesano, age 38, of Shirley, was sentenced to between 1 ½ and 4 ½ years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Nov. 27.

He admitted to stealing six catalytic converters from recreational vehicles that were parked at W.E.S. Trailer Services in Wading River over a two-day span in December 2021.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust and contain precious metals like palladium, platinum, and rhodium. They are frequently targeted by thieves.

Marckesano also confessed to pushing a deli clerk in Shirley and forcibly stealing beer from the business in April 2023, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

That month also saw him break into an American Legion Post in Mastic Beach on two separate occasions as well as a Home Depot store in Shirley.

Altogether, Marckesano’s crime spree netted him nearly $8,800.

“These crimes have damaging financial effects to our hard-working residents,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“I hope this sentence sends the message that my office will continue to vigorously prosecute these crimes.”

In October 2023, Marckesano pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary, and auto stripping, all felonies.

