$95M 'Compound' With 15 Baths, 10 Bedrooms Is Most Expensive Suffolk County Home On Market

The Shepard Krech House – located in East Hampton at 90 & 100 Briar Patch Road – is currently Long Island’s most expensive home on the market with a whopping $95 million price tag.

Situated on over 11 acres with nearly a quarter-mile of waterfront overlooking Georgica Pond, the estate actually comprises two separate lots boasting 13,800-square-feet of living space.

It was built in 1931 by architect Arthur Jackson, who also designed former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ childhood summer home in East Hampton.

The main house, featuring six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, is described as “an innovative feat of design, where old-world architecture and tasteful finishes converge,” reads the listing by Bespoke Real Estate.

“The home was designed to entertain, and its impressive focal point is the spacious living room with double-height, vaulted ceilings, and a magnificent fireplace. Clerestory windows line each side of the room, allowing light to flood the space.”

Out in the guest house, which was built six decades later, in 1990, visitors will find their own separate retreat with a kitchen and another four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

And of course, the home offers plenty of amenities for entertaining, including a heated pool and spa, a tennis court, and several nature trails winding through the surrounding woods.

"This distinguished estate is a secluded getaway, unparalleled in size, stature, and history," reads the listing.

View the complete listing on Bespoke Real Estate’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.