911 Disruptions In Suffolk County: Here’s Who To Call, Police Say

Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, Nov. 27 that there have been known, but intermittent, service issues that are disrupting calls made to 911 call centers.

At least one known cell phone carrier is experiencing these issues, though it is unknown which carrier this is.

Callers will be alerted to the disruption by a fast busy tone when trying to call 911.

If this happens during an emergency, the department urges citizens to hang up and immediately call 631-852-COPS (2677) and follow the prompts to be directed to their police jurisdiction.

Suffolk County Police reported that they are working to identify and fix the disruption as soon as possible.

The department also noted that there has been no disruption to emergency services being dispatched.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

