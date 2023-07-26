8-Year-Old Grazed By Bullet In Overnight Shooting At Medford Home

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, in Medford, at a home located on Cedar Lane between West Lane and Barbara Lane.

Several gunshots were fired into the home from the street, according to Suffolk County Police.

One of the bullets grazed an 8-year-old boy in his side. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

Police did not speculate on whether the incident was a targeted attack or random.

No suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

