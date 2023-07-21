8 Charged In Mail Order Cocaine Trafficking Ring On Long Island

The defendants, all from Nassau and Suffolk counties, are named in an indictment that was unsealed by the Suffolk County DA’s Office on Tuesday, July 18.

According to investigators, the group shipped numerous kilogram weight packages of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Long Island between March 2022 and June 2023. The drugs were then sold on the streets of Nassau and Suffolk counties.

In June 2023, police executed search warrants at several of the defendants’ homes, where they allegedly found bricks of cocaine packaged for sale, multiple cell phones, digital scales, a money counter, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

During the investigation, two of the men said the scheme had made them at least $2,000 a day in profit, totaling almost $250,000.

“While these alleged peddlers of dangerous and illegal drugs were creative in their attempts to violate the law, thanks to our law enforcement partnerships, we unraveled the scheme,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said.

“Drug dealers should be on notice; we will find you and bring you to justice.”

The following people are charged with multiple drug crimes in connection with the scheme, including conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance:

Eleomar Perez-Serrano, age 33, of Westbury

Maria Nieves, age 28, of Westbury

Carlos Vazquez, age 52, of Huntington

Brian Ruiz-Chaparro, age 34, of Huntington Station

Linda Wahlen, age 57, of Huntington Station

Lynn Chodkowski, age 61, of Huntington

Samuel Rodriguez , age 54, of Bay Shore

Omar Lopez-Perez, age 38, of Huntington Station

