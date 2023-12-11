The blaze broke out around 9:55 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10 in Hampton Bays.

When police officers and firefighters arrived a woman who was able to escape the home, told officers that a man was still inside the Rolling Hill Road residence as heavy smoke and fire poured from the residence, said Sgt. Gina Laferrera, of the Southampton Police.

Laferrera said firefighters were able to rescue the man, identified as Gregory Konesky, age 70, of Hampton Bays, and transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was transported to the hospital as well to be evaluated.

The Southampton Police Arson Squad responded to the scene to assist Southampton Town Police detectives and Fire Marshalls with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Assisting at the scene included:

Hampton Bays Fire Department

Southampton Village Fire Department

East Quogue Fire Department

Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance

Southampton Village Volunteer Ambulance

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

