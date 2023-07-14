6 Teens Nabbed For Burglary, Trespass Of Vacant Oakdale Building: Police

According to the Suffolk County Police, six people, all teenagers, were arrested on Thursday, July 13 in connection to a series of May 2023 Oakdale incidents.

The first incident occurred between May 25 and May 29, police said, when a group of males broke into the now-abandoned site of Dowling College, located at 150 Idle Hour Boulevard.

There, the group painted graffiti on the walls.

Another group reportedly trespassed on both May 27 and May 29, which is consistent with incidents captured on video and previously released by the SCPD.

An investigation by the Suffolk County Hate Crimes Unit led the to arrest and charge of the group, five of which are 17, and one who is 18.

All of the 17-year-olds were charged with criminal trespass, with one also being charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

The 18-year-old was charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

All of the teenagers are scheduled to be arraigned at dates that have not been made public.

Multiple break-ins (and subsequent arrests) have occurred at the former college building, which closed in 2016, including the June arrest of three teenagers who reportedly stole property from the site.

