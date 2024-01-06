55-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Land Rover In Sag Harbor

It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 in Sag Harbor.

A 2018 Land Rover driven by a 77-year-old man from Water Mill was traveling westbound on Middle Line Highway near Fourteen Hills Court when he collided with a skateboarder who was in the roadway, Southampton Town Police said.

The skateboarder, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital by Southampton Volunteer Ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries.

His name is being withheld pending the notification of his family. Police say the victim is from Geneva, Florida, which is located about 30 miles northeast of Orlando.

Southampton Town PD detectives say criminality is not suspected.

