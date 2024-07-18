54-Year-Old Struck, Killed By SUV In Brentwood

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in Brentwood.

A 54-year-old man was crossing 5th Avenue at Kirk Road when he was struck by a northbound 1998 Nissan Pathfinder, according to Suffolk County Police.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan, a 28-year-old Bay Shore man, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

