$5,000 Cash Package Intercepted Near Coram, Part Of Scam: Police

Police believe the woman who sent it was scammed.

Police recovered $5,000 cash when they intercepted a package near Coram on Wednesday, April 26. The Pennsylvania woman who sent it had been scammed, and the money will be sent back to her, officers reported.
Sophie Grieser
A package sent from nearly 180 miles away was intercepted by Suffolk County police on Wednesday, April 26 at 11:40 a.m., the department reported.

Inside the package, which was wrapped like a present, detectives found $5,000 cash.

The shipment was sent by a 79-year-old woman from Olyphant, Pennsylvania, who reportedly told police she sent the package after she received a call directing her to mail the money to an address in Coram.

The money is being returned to the victim.

According to police, the woman did not provide any further information regarding the nature of the call or why she was told to send the money.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are urging anyone with information on this incident, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a scam, to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 631-852-6821.

